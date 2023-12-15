Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord to visit Syracuse, per reports

Kyle McCord reportedly has another college visit on his schedule.

According to multiple reports, the former Ohio State quarterback will visit Syracuse this weekend after entering the transfer portal Dec. 4.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

McCord was first connected with Nebraska, reportedly visiting Lincoln with former Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming, who entered the transfer portal after the Buckeyes' 2023 regular season. But multiple reports state McCord is moving on from Nebraska after the Cornhuskers were tied with 2024 five-star quarterback and former Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola as the early signing period approaches.

According to 247Sports, new Syracuse coach Fran Brown will host McCord along with multiple transfer portal targets including former Texas A&M defensive end Fadil Diggs.

McCord has one season of eligibility remaining.

In his one season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, McCord completed 65.8% of his 348 pass attempts for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

McCord led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record, including Ohio State's third-straight loss to rival Michigan.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord to visit Syracuse, per reports