Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will change his numbers with Pittsburgh

For years, former Ohio State quarterback, Justin Fields, has worn the jersey No. 1, but that will change in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

JF1 will be no more, as Fields will now don the No. 2 with his new organization. Typically when a player goes to a new team and wants his old number, there is an exchange with the current wearer of the jersey.

No one is actually wearing the No. 1 for the Steelers, as the last player to wear that number was quarterback Anthony Wright in 1999. Previously it was Hall of Fame kicker, Gary Anderson, who had the distinction of wearing it, but the list of wearers is short. Pittsburgh all-time has had just six players wear the number.

It could be that Fields chose the number due to the Steelers being his second team or the tradition behind it. Surely we will find out the reason, but for now, we know that Fields will wear No. 2 this season.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire