Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields Sugar Bowl record is still safe

For a portion of the second half of the All-State Sugar Bowl, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passing touchdown record was in jeopardy. Alabama’s Bryce Young had himself a game against Kansas State.

After a slow start and falling behind 10-0, Young would then go on to throw for five touchdowns, just one short of Fields record set in 2021. The Crimson Tide quarterback might have had an even better game had he made a few better throws to some open receivers during the course of the game.

That was good news for Fields, as Young was pulled late in the fourth quarter with his record still intact.

🔥 Some perspective on Bryce Young's 5 Pass TD today: • Matched Alabama school record for single bowl game (Mac Jones, 2021 CFP title game)

• 2nd most in a game in Sugar Bowl history (Justin Fields, 6 in 2021)

• 5th career game with 5 Pass TD, most in Alabama school history pic.twitter.com/CQomoajbuY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2022

It was still an impressive day for Young, but not nearly as impressive as when Fields absolutely carved up Clemson in a College Football Playoff semi-final. Let’s hope that C.J. Stoud has a Fields-like performance against Georgia this evening.

Good morning Jets fans here are all six TD passes from Justin Fields' legendary performance against Clemson. pic.twitter.com/8O6Kw7NuJz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2021

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire