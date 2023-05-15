Former Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola has found his new home

When Arizona quarterback Dylan Raiola committed to Ohio State last May, not many were surprised given what head coach Ryan Day has been able to accomplish with the position.

When Raiola decommitted this past December, it was indeed a surprise, as he was recruiting for the Buckeyes and seemed like he was all-in on the program. There was a disconnect between the two parties and they went their separate ways.

Many expected Raiola to follow in his father’s footsteps and end up at Nebraska, then rumors about staying out west and attending USC transpired, but the one constant had been Georgia. Today, the 5-star quarterback made it official and verbally committed to the Bulldogs.

Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023

At the time of the decommitment, it may have seemed like Ohio State was in a bad position, given that they had virtually stopped recruiting all quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle. It turned out perfectly fine for the Buckeyes as they ultimately received a commitment from Georgia quarterback Air Noland.

Noland has a tremendous upside and just received an invite to the Elite 11 Finals by outperforming Michigan 5-star commit Jadyn Davis.

