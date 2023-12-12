Former Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola trending to Big Ten school

The rollercoaster that is quarterback Dylan Raiola’s recruitment will continue, even though he decommitted from Ohio State and subsequently committed to Georgia, there is still more drama.

Today, 247Sports Steve Wiltfong made a crystal ball flip from the Bulldogs to Nebraska, his father Dominic’s alma mater. The No. 2 quarterback and 6th overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings backed off his Ohio State verbal just about a year ago, and this past January committed to Georgia.

The Bulldogs believed they had their quarterback of the future, even though he flirted with others schools. Well, it looks like Raiola might be changing his mind again.

Flipped my 247Sports Crystal Ball to #Nebraska for five-star QB Dylan Raiola. https://t.co/6OevNXYpt2 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 11, 2023

Although he won’t ever play for the Buckeyes, many were interested in seeing how Raiola’s career would play out. Now, Ohio State may have to face off against him in a conference battle and not in the soon-to-be expanded College Football Playoff.

