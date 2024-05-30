Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud wins Good Guy Award

We’re all familiar with what former Ohio State and current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud can do on a football field, and a lot of Buckeye fans are also keenly aware of the type of person he is off of it.

But it now seems the rest of the world is getting in on the secret of what type of person Stroud is. He’s embedded himself into the Houston community with several philanthropic moments. The way he conducts himself on and off the field is humbling and unassuming, even being named a captain of the team as a rookie. He is especially accommodating and forthcoming in media appearances.

And now, for those efforts, Stroud was named the winner of the Pro Football Writers Good Guy Award for 2023, given to the NFL player that best helps writers do their jobs.

Stroud won among several other finalists. Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns), Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills), Brandon Graham (Philadelphia Eagles) and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) were all in the running at the end.

“Stroud is the Good Guy Award winner because of his professionalism and openness with both the national and local media. He is always available during the week and after games, win or lose. He understands the media has a job to do and answers each question thoroughly,” PFWA Houston chapter co-vice president Jonathan Alexander said in a release. “He is also active in the Houston community without seeking attention, recently volunteering to remove trees and clean up debris from yards in underserved communities after a storm left many residents without power for several days.”

We had a good feel for what Stroud was as a person following him for three years in Columbus, and boy has he turned out to be a great ambassador for the Ohio State football program.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire