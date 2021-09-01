Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter released from prison, living in the Buckeye state

Much-maligned former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been released from prison after two decades of several stints in and out of prison according to the Indianapolis Star.

According to court records, the 61-year old Schlichter was eligible for parole on June 13 and released the next day. He had been serving time in the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, Ohio, for federal charges relating to a ticket scheme that defrauded many out of millions of dollars total.

At Ohio State, Schlichter was a rare throwing quarterback under Woody Hayes that still appears in the record books today. After starting four years at Ohio State, he was drafted fourth overall by the Colts in the 1982 NFL draft. He also played one season in the Canadian Football League, and three in the Arena Football League. But alas, gambling derailed his career and made him a lifelong criminal.

People beware says prosecutor who fought to keep Schlichter in prison. Don't engage in any transaction involving money with Art Schlichter.

Though released, Schlicher will now be supervised on parole for the next five years by the Adult Parole Authority in Ohio.

“My advice to anyone coming upon Mr. Schlichter is that they not engage in any business transactions or any purchases or any other transactions that would involve giving him any money,” said Ron O’Brien, former Franklin (Ohio) County prosecutor who fought to keep Schlichter in prison in a report from the Indianapolis Star.

“(He) is a career criminal engaged in fraud as a career,” O’Brien said. “He just cannot help himself. He will do this the rest of his life.”

