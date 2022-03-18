Former Ohio State quareterback signs with Steelers

NFL free agency has started and while most of the excitement surrounds new faces in new places, one former Ohio State Buckeye is staying put. Former Ohio State star quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, has resigned with the Pittsburgh Steelers under restricted free agent tender.

The deal is for one year and he will be hoping to take on the newly signed quarterback and Ohio native, Mitch Trubisky, as well as long-time Pittsburgh reserve, Mason Rudolph, for the starting Steelers gig. Pittsburgh will have a quarterback room full of underwhelming youngsters that some would call busts and all three are hoping to elevate their play and fill the shoes that Ben Roethlisberger left.

Haskins was selected by the now Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but eventually found his way to the Steelers after being released by Washington. He didn’t really get to see the field for the Steelers in his first season in Pittsburgh last season, but we wish him luck.

Dwayne Haskins has officially signed his tender offer from the #Steelers — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) March 15, 2022

As more and more former Ohio State players ink deals as free agents, we’ll continue to pass the word on here at Buckeyes Wire.

