Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers expected to visit Texas on Saturday

Texas is hoping to strike gold via the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

Those hopes begin and end with Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers. Due to inconsistent play this past season, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has stated numerous times that he is looking to bring in a couple quarterbacks this offseason, and notably opened up the competition.

Since Ewers entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3, Texas and Texas Tech have emerged as the two favorites. His decision to leave Ohio State and head back to his home state of Texas sent just about every local fan base into a frenzy.

After briefly visiting Texas Tech and TCU over the last few days, Ewers is now scheduled to take a visit to Austin on Saturday. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods noted that a decision could come as soon as Monday.

Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers is scheduled to visit Texas on Saturday, according to sources close to the situation. Ewers is deciding between Texas & Texas Tech, but TCU was recently eliminated. Those close to the situation hope Ewers decides by Monday. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 8, 2021

Getting Ewers on campus for a visit is a big win in itself for Sarkisian and his staff. The talented signal-caller will be able to witness the buy-in from current players and view the new upgrades to the facilities, among other important conversations with the coaching staff.

Since 2000, Ewers is one of just five recruits to receive a perfect rating from 247Sports.