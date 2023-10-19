Former Ohio State QB Kirk Herbstreit voted top college football TV analyst, per survey

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't call Big Ten games as much as he used to, now that ESPN no longer broadcasts Big Ten home games. But the former Ohio State quarterback is still a "College GameDay" favorite when the show heads to Columbus.

And he's a favorite among fans across all of college football.

REQUIRED READING: Kirk Herbstreit, Urban Meyer, Clark Kellogg and more: Ohio State produces broadcasters

The Athletic on Wednesday released the results of its more-than-3,100-person survey of how college football fans watch the sport. Herbstreit not only was the top rated college football analyst among those polled, but also part of the top-preferred broadcast partnership alongside Chris Fowler.

Per The Athletic's poll, 35.1% of responders picked Herbstreit as their favorite college football analyst, well ahead of the second-place finisher Joel Klatt of Fox (14.8%). The duo of Herbstreit and Fowler also won 38.3% of the vote for preferred broadcast partners, winning comfortably over Klatt and Gus Johnson (voices of Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" games that Buckeye fans are all too familiar with). The Fox pairing finished with 21.9% of the vote.

REQUIRED READING: Kirk Herbstreit's college football rankings has a new No. 1 — and it's Michigan

Also of note: Even with the Big Ten's massively revamped media rights deal with Fox, CBS and NBC/Peacock, ESPN (where Herbstreit works his college football assignments) is still the favored network among fans: It was the preferred network for 57.7% of voters in The Athletic's poll, followed by CBS (20.3%), Fox/Fox Sports 1 (18.3%) and NBC (3.7%).

Herbstreit's primary analyst duties come on "College GameDay," as well as color commentating for ESPN's "Saturday Night Football" and Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football." The former OSU quarterback has since 1996 been a staple on "College GameDay" where he is the second-longest tenured member of the show after Lee Corso. He has been ESPN's lead game analyst since 2006.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kirk Herbstreit voted top college football analyst by The Athletic