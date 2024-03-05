Former Ohio State QB coach Corey Dennis changes teams again for the third time

It has been a whirlwind offseason for former Ohio State quarterback’s coach Corey Dennis.

After staring his career in Columbus in 2015, he rose from intern to graduate assistant, then as a quality control coach, and finally in 2020, was named the quarterbacks coach at Ohio State.

Dennis was let go earlier this year and quickly found a job as an offensive analyst with Utah. Shortly after that, he moved to Ole Miss, where he was set to be take over the same role.

Well, that wasn’t the last move for Dennis this offseason as he reunited with Kevin Wilson at Tulsa to be their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Former Ohio State QB coach Corey Dennis who has been at Utah and Ole Miss as an analyst recently, is getting hired by Tulsa as passing game coordinator and quarterback coach. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 5, 2024

It was very odd to see a second and third move for Dennis, but it looks like he has found a home with Wilson.

