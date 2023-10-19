Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud to be 'College GameDay' guest picker Saturday

A former Ohio State quarterback is returning to Columbus Saturday to watch the No. 3 Buckeyes take on No. 7 Penn State.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will serve as the guest picker on ESPN's "College GameDay" when it's on Ohio State University's campus Saturday morning.

After being the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft in April, Stroud has nine touchdowns and one interception in six career NFL games, throwing 1,660 passing yards and completing 59.6% of his pass attempts.

Stroud is coming off a 199-yard performance against the New Orleans Saints last weekend where he threw two touchdown passes and his first interception.

In 2021-22, Stroud was a two-time Heisman finalist for Ohio State, completing 69.3% of his pass attempts for 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Stroud was the second quarterback selected in the 2023 draft behind Alabama's Bryce Young, who went to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1.

"College GameDay" will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN before Ohio State vs. Penn State.

