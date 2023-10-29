Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud faced Bryce Young in Texans vs. Panthers Sunday. Here's how he did

The top two picks of the 2023 NFL draft faced one another Sunday afternoon.

With the Houston Texans taking on the Carolina Panthers, former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud faced former Alabama quarterback, former Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Young proved to get the better of Stroud Sunday afternoon.

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (0) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Trailing 13-12 in the forth quarter, Young led the Panthers on a 15-play, 81-yard drive in the final 6:17 to secure the 15-13 win against the Texans: his first win as an NFL quarterback.

Young finished with 22 completions on 31 pass attempts for 235 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Stroud had 140 passing yards, completing 16 of his 24 pass attempts.

C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young stats: Former OSU QB finds success early

Stroud has already settled in with the Texans.

Through his first seven games played, Stroud has completed 57/8% of his pass attempts for 1,800 passing yards. He's thrown nine touchdowns and one interception.

Through six games, Young has completed 64.3% of his X213 passes for 1,202 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also been sacked 22 times.

When did C.J. Stroud last face Bryce Young?

Stroud never faced Young head-to-head except for at the 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Both Stroud and Young were finalists for college football's most prestigious award.

In his first season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Stroud finished with 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished fourth behind Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

After a 41-touchdown and six-interception 2022 season, Stroud was back in New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in 2022, finishing behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams and TCU quarterback Max Duggan for the honor.

