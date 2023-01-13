All former Ohio State players taking part in the NFL playoffs

Now that the college football season has turned the page to the offseason, many of us will be pivoting from Ohio State football to honing even more in on the NFL. And, as luck would have it, this weekend is the start of the NFL playoffs with some wild card action taking place on your television screen.

There are a ton of former Ohio State football players on rosters at the game’s highest level, and that means there are quite a few Buckeyes still in action when the playoffs kick off this weekend.

We thought it would be fun to take a journey through each player that will be strapping on a helmet in the NFL this weekend that has some scarlet and gray in their background. All told, there are 18 OSU players (19 if you include Joe Burrow) looking to start a journey to a potential Super Bowl appearance.

We have it all organized alphabetically by team.

Baltimore Ravens

Jan 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State Players

J.K. Dobbins, Running Back

Malik Harrison, Linebacker

Game Details

Opponent | vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Game Location | Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m.

Broadcast | NBC

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) warms up before an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys. Syndication: The Enquirer

Former Ohio State Players

Eli Apple, Cornerback

Vonn Bell, Safety

Sam Hubbard, Defensive End

Drue Chrisman, Punter

*Joe Burrow, Bengals

Game Details

Opponent | vs. Baltimore Ravens

Game Location | Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m.

Broadcast | NBC

*Played at Ohio State before LSU

Dallas Cowboys

How did former Ohio State offensive players perform in NFL Week 2?

Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Former Ohio State Players

Noah Brown, Wide Receiver

Ezekiel Elliott, Safety

Malik Hooker, Safety

Game Details

Opponent | vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Location | Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

Game Time | Monday, Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m.

Broadcast | ESPN

Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State Players

Luke Farrell, Tight End

DaVon Hamilton, Defensive Tackle

Game Details

Opponent | vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Game Location | TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, FL)

Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m.

Broadcast | NBC

Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State Players

Joey Bosa, Defensive End

Corey Linsley, Center

Game Details

Opponent | vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Game Location | TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, FL)

Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m.

Broadcast | NBC

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) knocks the ball out of Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen’s (3) hands during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 27, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State Players

Jerome Baker, Linebacker

Game Details

Opponent | vs. Buffalo Bills

Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

Broadcast | CBS

New York Giants

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tight end Nick Vannett (89) makes a catch in front of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State Players

Wyatt Davis, Offensive Line

Nick Vannett, Tight End

Game Details

Opponent | vs. Minnesota Vikings

Game Location | U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Broadcast | Fox

Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Trey Sermon (34) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State Players

Trey Sermon, Running Back

Game Details

First Round Bye

San Francisco 49ers

Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State Players

Nick Bosa, Defensive End

Game Details

Opponent | vs. Seattle Seahawks

Game Location | Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

Broadcast | Fox

[listicle id=72983]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire