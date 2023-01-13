All former Ohio State players taking part in the NFL playoffs
Now that the college football season has turned the page to the offseason, many of us will be pivoting from Ohio State football to honing even more in on the NFL. And, as luck would have it, this weekend is the start of the NFL playoffs with some wild card action taking place on your television screen.
There are a ton of former Ohio State football players on rosters at the game’s highest level, and that means there are quite a few Buckeyes still in action when the playoffs kick off this weekend.
We thought it would be fun to take a journey through each player that will be strapping on a helmet in the NFL this weekend that has some scarlet and gray in their background. All told, there are 18 OSU players (19 if you include Joe Burrow) looking to start a journey to a potential Super Bowl appearance.
We have it all organized alphabetically by team.
Baltimore Ravens
Jan 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Former Ohio State Players
J.K. Dobbins, Running Back
Malik Harrison, Linebacker
Game Details
Opponent | vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Game Location | Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m.
Broadcast | NBC
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) warms up before an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys. Syndication: The Enquirer
Former Ohio State Players
Eli Apple, Cornerback
Vonn Bell, Safety
Sam Hubbard, Defensive End
Drue Chrisman, Punter
*Joe Burrow, Bengals
Game Details
Opponent | vs. Baltimore Ravens
Game Location | Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m.
Broadcast | NBC
*Played at Ohio State before LSU
Dallas Cowboys
Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Former Ohio State Players
Noah Brown, Wide Receiver
Ezekiel Elliott, Safety
Malik Hooker, Safety
Game Details
Opponent | vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Game Location | Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
Game Time | Monday, Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m.
Broadcast | ESPN
Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Former Ohio State Players
Luke Farrell, Tight End
DaVon Hamilton, Defensive Tackle
Game Details
Opponent | vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Game Location | TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, FL)
Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m.
Broadcast | NBC
Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Former Ohio State Players
Joey Bosa, Defensive End
Corey Linsley, Center
Game Details
Opponent | vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Game Location | TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, FL)
Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m.
Broadcast | NBC
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) knocks the ball out of Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen’s (3) hands during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 27, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Former Ohio State Players
Jerome Baker, Linebacker
Game Details
Opponent | vs. Buffalo Bills
Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 p.m.
Broadcast | CBS
New York Giants
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tight end Nick Vannett (89) makes a catch in front of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Former Ohio State Players
Wyatt Davis, Offensive Line
Nick Vannett, Tight End
Game Details
Opponent | vs. Minnesota Vikings
Game Location | U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m.
Broadcast | Fox
Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Trey Sermon (34) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Former Ohio State Players
Trey Sermon, Running Back
Game Details
First Round Bye
San Francisco 49ers
Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Former Ohio State Players
Nick Bosa, Defensive End
Game Details
Opponent | vs. Seattle Seahawks
Game Location | Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m.
Broadcast | Fox
[listicle id=72983]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.