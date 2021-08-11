All former Ohio State players, coaches, personalities in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Ohio State football program sends more players to the NFL than almost every other one across this great country of ours. On an almost yearly basis, there is a parade of Buckeyes that hear their names called during NFL drafts.

Many are solid, several-year professionals that we see play on Sundays, while others have done even more and made it to the top of the mountain as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame just a short drive from Columbus to Canton, Ohio. The Buckeye program has even churned out a Hall of Fame coach and NFL film icon.

And let’s not kid ourselves. It is really tough to make it into the Hall of Fame. In fact, Notre Dame and USC lead all schools with just 13 former players that have a bronze bust of themselves enshrined in northeast Ohio. Michigan is a close third with 11 players, with Ohio State coming in fourth with 10 graduates that have slipped on the gold jacket.

In honor of the seven players who just gave their acceptance speeches in Canton last weekend for the class of 2021, we wanted to remind you of the ten former Buckeyes that have OSU in their blood up in Canton.

Here are the ten former Ohio State players, coaches, and personalities that are a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Cris Carter, Wide Receiver

Cris Carter throws up an "O" for Ohio State during his induction speech into the Hall of Fame. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Year Enshrined | 2013 NFL Career | 1987-2002 (Philadelphia, Minnesota, and Miami) Ohio State Career | 1984-1986

Sid Gillman, Head Coach

Former NFL coach Sid Gillman holds his bust after being officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in this July 30, 1983 photo in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo)

By the Numbers

Year Enshrined | 1983 NFL Head Coaching Career | 1955-1974 (Rams, Chargers, and Oilers) Ohio State Career | 1931-1933 (player), 1938-40 (assistant coach)

Lou Groza, Kicker

Lou Groza, former great kicker, and tackle of the Cleveland Browns holds onto a bust of himself after he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on July 27, 1974. (AP Photo)

By the Numbers

Year Enshrined | 1974 NFL Career | 1950-1967 all with the Cleveland Browns Ohio State Career | 1942

Dante Lavelli, End

Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Dante Lavelli stands next to his plaque outside Cleveland Browns Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2002, in Cleveland. The plaques of the 14 Browns Hall of Fame members were unveiled before the preseason game against the Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

By the Numbers

Year Enshrined | 1975 NFL Career | 1946-1956 all with the Cleveland Browns Ohio State Career | 1942

Dick LeBeau, Cornerback

Aug 7, 2010; Canton, OH, USA; Detroit Lions former cornerback Dick LeBeau stands next to his bust at the 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Year Enshrined | 2010 NFL Career | 1959-1972 all with the Detroit Lions Ohio State Career | 1956-1958

Orlando Pace, Offensive Tackle

Aug 6, 2016; Canton, OH, USA; Saint Louis Rams former tackle Orlando Pace poses with his bust during the 2016 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Year Enshrined | 2016 NFL Career | 1997-2009 (St. Louis and Chicago) Ohio State Career | 1994-1996

Jim Parker, Offensive Lineman

Jim Parker, an eight-time All-Pro offensive lineman with the Baltimore Colts before retiring in 1967, was named to the Football Hall of Fame. Parker, 38, displays his retired Colts jersey at his Baltimore liquor store, Feb. 6, 1973. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)

By the Numbers

Year Enshrined | 1973 NFL Career | 1957-1967 all with the Baltimore Colts Ohio State Career | 1954-1956

Ed Sabol, NFL Films

August 3, 2011; Canton, OH, USA; Ed Sabol is presented his bust by Steve Sabol at the 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Year Enshrined | 2011 NFL Career | 1964-1995 (Founded NFL Films) Ohio State Career | 1936-1939

Paul Warfield, Wide Receiver

Aug 5, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; Miami Dolphins former receiver Paul Warfield arrives during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Year Enshrined | 1983 NFL Career | 1964-1977 (Cleveland and Miami) Ohio State Career | 1961-1963

Bill Willis, Middle Guard

Hall of Famer Bill Willis of the Cleveland Browns waves after he was honored at halftime of the Hall of Fame football game in this Aug. 6, 2006 file photo, in Canton, Ohio. Willis, a two-time All-American at Ohio State and Hall of Famer with the Browns who helped break down pro football's color barrier in the 1940s, died Tuesday night, Nov. 27, 2007, in Columbus from multiple illnesses. He was 86. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

By the Numbers

Year Enshrined |1977 NFL Career | 1946-1953 all with the Cleveland Browns Ohio State Career | 1942-1944 [listicle id=52417]

