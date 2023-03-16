Former Ohio State player NFL free agent tracker

It’s that time of year in which we see the NFL free-agent frenzy taking shape. And if we’re talking about NFL business, then there’s no doubt some former Ohio State players are in the mix since they are littered across rosters in the league. You know, because of the whole NFL factory thing going on in Columbus.

We’re keeping track of all the news and signing involving former Buckeyes in the NFL, but as we do, we’ll index them all in one spot so that you too can have a one-stop shop for all things related to Ohio State players signing new deals in the offseason.

We’ll update things as they happen, with about a dozen OSU players looking to re-sign or find their way to a new team by way of a new contract for this fall. Here’s where everything stands in our Ohio State player NFL free agent tracker for the 2023 offseason.

Eli Apple, Cornerback

Cincinnati Bengals re-sign former Ohio State cornerback

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) moves to position against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Where things Stand

Unsigned

Apple is coming off of a one-year deal with the Bengals. He’s been a bit of a journeyman during his career in the NFL, and it remains to be seen if he stays in Cincinnati or lands elsewhere.

Vonn Bell, Safety

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) speaks to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) after tackling him in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where things Stand

Reportedly signed with the Carolina Panthers

Three years, $22.5 million with $13 million guaranteed

A former captain with the Bengals, it was a little surprising to see the franchise let Bell get away for what looks like a bit of a bargain contract. Cincinnati will now look to fill a hole on the back end of the defense.

Noah Brown, Wide Receiver

Noah Brown

Noah Brown catches a pass in pregame warmups. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where things Stand

Reportedly signed with the Houston Texans

Contract TBD

Seeing Brown move on to another team isn’t a surprise. He had a bit of a breakout year last season with over 500 yards receiving and three touchdowns as a starter, but the Cowboys are always looking for value fits and continually have a turnstile going around a nucleus of big-ticketed players.

Parris Campbell, Wide Receiver

How did these former Ohio State offensive players do Week 8 in the NFL

The ball slips past the fingertips of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) as Washington Commander’s cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (37) interferes on the play on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports.

Where things Stand

Reportedly signing with the New York Giants

One year, up to $6.7 million

Campbell’s NFL career got off to a bumpy start because of injury and he finally had a breakout year himself after three years of trying to stay out of the trainer’s room. He totaled over 600 yards and three touchdowns last season with the Colts but will now be looking to put another good year together in the Big Apple. Tough decisions have to be made each year in the offseason, and Indianapolis appears content to let Campbell’s untapped potential go. He needs to have a good year with the Giants and stay on the field.

Pat Elflein, Center

Carolina Panthers center Pat Elflein plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Where things Stand

Unsigned

Elflein was released by the Green Bay Packers and has also been a casualty of some bumps and bruises. He started six games last season but then was shelved because of an injury. You have to think a team will take a chance on a guy that still has all the tools to be productive, but the waiting game begins.

Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back

Ezekiel Elliott released by Dallas Cowboys | Buckeyes Wire

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) gestures during warmups prior to the Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Where things Stand

Unsigned

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Elliott and his high price tag were released from the Cowboys. His career is truly at a crossroads. After winning the NFL rushing title two years early on in Dallas, he’s slowly declined in production, some because of talent around him, some because of injury, and then more because of the emergence of Tony Pollard. He’ll get a chance to show what he can do with another team, but whether he’ll ever be a featured back remains to be seen. A fresh start could do the former All-Pro some good.

Johnathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where things Stand

Unsigned

Hankins has played for four teams in ten years and has the veteran presence some teams will be looking for on the defensive line. He’s not going to be a star, but he’s proven he can be a solid contributor and a piece of the overall puzzle on defense. We’ll keep looking for news of where Hankings lands for his fifth stint after spending time with the Raiders and Cowboys last season.

Dre'Mont Jones, Defensive Tackle

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) takes the field for the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Where things Stand

Reportedly signed with the Seattle Seahawks

Jones has put together some very good years in Denver and was considered one of the best free agents still on the market. The Seahawks jumped at the chance to plug him in and look to improve its defensive front. He had his best season last year and will look to build on that in the Pacific Northwest.

Michael Jordan, Offensive Line

Cincinnati Bengals’ Mike Jordan (60) spikes the football after quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scored during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Where things Stand

Unsigned

Jordan was a reserve at offensive guard for the Bengals but failed to start a game during the 2022-2023 season. There’s a good chance Cincinnati sees him as an expendable piece and that Jordan will be looking to get an opportunity to be a bigger part of the plans of another franchise.

Jake McQuaide, Long Snapper

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide (44) walks past cheerleaders against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where things Stand

Unsigned

McQuaide truly fits the bill of a niche player as a long snapper but was once known as one of the best to do it. He’s now entering his 13th season and played sparingly for Dallas last year. Will he land with another team for this upcoming season?

Raekwon McMillan, Linebacker

Former Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan out with torn ACL

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JULY 28, 2021: Raekwon McMillan #46 of the New England Patriots walks onto the field during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Where things Stand

Reportedly re-signing with the New England Patriots. Contract TBD.

McMillan started just one contest last season but was fairly productive when on the field. You never know which direction the Patriots will go on either side of the ball, but they liked him enough to re-sign. He still has some tools that can’t be taught, and if he gets on the field consistently, the light could go on for a bit of a resurgence.

Billy Price, Center

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals center Billy Price (53) prepares for pre-game warm-ups before playing against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Where things Stand

Unsigned

The former first-round pick fit in fairly well with the Cardinals last season, starting 11 games. He can play any of the interior line spots but has yet to reach his full potential. Where he ends up is anyone’s guess, but it would be good for him to build on what he had going in the desert last year. Staying with one team has hindered Price’s ability to make a mark.

Bradley Roby, Cornerback

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Where things Stand

Unsigned

Roby has had a very underrated, yet unfulfilling career in the NFL. He spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints after playing for the Broncos and Texans but lost a few games to injury last season. He is entering the twilight of his career and it’ll be interesting to see if a team looks toward his veteran presence in a reserve or nickel role as a solid contributor.

Nick Vannett, Tight End

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tight end Nick Vannett (89) makes a catch in front of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Where things Stand

Unsigned

Vannett broke into the league with the Denver Broncos but has since played for the L.A. Rams and then the Giants last year. His production has tailed off and he needs to find a team that believes in what he brings to the field. We’ll see if and when that opportunity comes.

