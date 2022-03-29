Former Ohio State player NFL free agent 2022 tracker

It’s the time of the year when the NFL types are letting cash rain from the sky, and a lot of it is falling on the heads of former Ohio State players that are looking to sign new free-agent deals.

Already, we’ve heard about a slew of former Buckeyes signing deals with new teams or re-signing with their old teams, and if only we could sniff just a wee bit of that money. With all the moving and shaking going on with guys who have a closet full of scarlet and gray clothes getting locked up with teams, we thought we’d keep track for you with a former Ohio State player free-agent tracker.

As these deals continue to take place, we’ll add to the list in real-time to keep things updated with the team, the length of the deal, and the terms as known. Here’s where things stand right now with former Ohio State players that have signed new deals in the NFL as free agents.

Jake McQuaide, Longsnapper (Dallas Cowboys)

Former Ohio State player signs with Dallas Cowboys | Buckeyes Wire

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the special red, white, and blue striped Dallas Cowboys helmets as worn by long snapper Jake McQuaide (44) before the game between the Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Date Signed: March 14

Length: 1-year

Dollar Figure: $1.12 million

Malik Hooker, Safety (Dallas Cowboys)

Former Ohio State safety re-signs with Dallas Cowboys | Buckeyes Wire

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Date Signed: March 15

Length: 2-year

Dollar Figure: $8 million

Dwayne Haskins, Quarterback (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins will get shot at Steelers' job

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Date Signed: March 16

Length: 1-year

Dollar Figure: $2.54 million

Jamarco Jones, Offensive Lineman (Tennessee Titans)

Jamarco Jones

Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Date Signed: March 16

Length: 2-year

Dollar Figure: $5.75 million

Tyquan Lewis, Defensive End (Indianapolis Colts)

Former Ohio State defensive end re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Date Signed: March 16

Length: 1-year

Dollar Figure: $3 million

Andrew Norwell, Offensive Guard (Washington Commanders)

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell (68) stretches before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Date Signed: March 17

Length: 2-year

Dollar Figure: $10 million

Eli Apple, Cornerback (Cincinnati Bengals_

Cincinnati Bengals re-sign former Ohio State cornerback

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) moves to position against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Date Signed: March 18

Length: 1-year

Dollar Figure: $4 million

