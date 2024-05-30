Former Ohio State player named defensive coordinator at junior college

Another former Ohio State football player is rising up the coaching ranks and this time its former linebacker, Larry Grant. The former defender has been announced as the new defensive coordinator and associate head coach at City College of San Francisco.

Most Buckeye fans remember Grant from his two seasons contributing at a high level for Ohio State in 2006 and 2007, but he was actually one of the most dominant Junior College players in the country before arriving in Columbus. He was named JUCO Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 while dominating at City College of San Francisco. He played in four consecutive national championships, two at CCSF and another two at Ohio State.

His coaching journey has taken him all over the place. This will be his second stop at CCSF and his resume includes spending time with high school powerhouse, Bishop Gorman, last season as well. He also spent time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.

We Back!!!! It’s Go Time!!!

We Comin for it ALL!!!! City College!! We Around!! @CCSFFootball pic.twitter.com/W9hOP8kptU — Larry Grant (@LarryGrant95) May 29, 2024

