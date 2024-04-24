Former Ohio State player joins Luke Fickell at Wisconsin

We love following former Ohio State football players and their journeys both on and off the field. A few former Buckeyes have gone into the coaching ranks and found huge success. Ryan Ross joins that list.

Ohio State fans may remember Ross from his days wearing scarlet and gray as a walk-on from 2010 through 2012.

Ross didn’t see much game action as a receiver, but some Buckeye fans may remember him being on the receiving end of a 16-yard Joe Bauserman touchdown during the 2011 spring game. After his playing days, Ross spent time on the Cincinnati staff as a strength and conditioning intern.

Ross spent time in the high school ranks before getting another shot at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with Pittsburgh, where he was named as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. He has been in that role the past two seasons. In 2024, Ross will be back in the Big Ten. He was named the assistant director of strength and conditioning for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire