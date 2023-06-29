Former Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, TE Rashod Berry suspended for violating NFL gambling policy

Two former Ohio State football players have been suspended by the NFL for violating the league's gambling policy.

Former Ohio State and current Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the season after betting on other sports at team facilities, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reported that former Ohio State tight end-turned Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Rashod Berry is suspended indefinitely after betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. Berry was suspended along with Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and free agent defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor.

The Colts announced Thursday that both Berry and Rodgers were released after their suspensions.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are being suspended indefinitely through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games last season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

Petit-Frere was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Titans after working as Ohio State's starting left tackle in 2021, earning All-American honors after allowing two sacks in 12 games.

"Firstly, I wanted to say that it's an honor to play in the NFL and it has been a blessing to play this game," Petit-Frere said in a statement released Thursday. "The NFL plans to announce another round of sanctions regarding its gambling policies and I will be included in this group of players receiving a six-game suspension. The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans' facility.

Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace.



His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

"I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and the Titans fans. I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility. I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season."

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field following their 56-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Petit-Frere was honored earlier in the game during the Senior Day ceremony.

Ohio State to 'Scarlet the Shoe': Ohio State planning to 'Scarlet the Shoe' for football game against Penn State

Petit-Frere is a former five-star offensive tackle that committed to the Buckeyes from Berkeley Prepatory School in Tampa, Florida in the 2018 class.

Berry was signed by the Colts in January after stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. He was signed by Ohio State as a three-star defensive end out of Lorain Digital High School in Lorain, Ohio in 2015, moving to tight end where he caught 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns between 2016-19.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (77) and Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Rashod Berry (13) celebrate with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) after the Buckeyes' 45-24 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Conference Football Championship on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Former Ohio State and Alabama, and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was also suspended for six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

