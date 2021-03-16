Former Ohio State lineman, Corey Linsley signs with Chargers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former Ohio State offensive lineman, Corey Linsley has signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Linsley inked a five-year deal worth $62.5 million and is now the highest-paid center in the NFL. Linsley is guaranteed $26 million over the first two years, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network