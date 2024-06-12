Former Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers claimed by Patriots

Former Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers has been claimed by the New England Patriots, one day after being released by the Detroit Lions.

Chambers did not see his name called during the 2024 NFL draft, but was signed to an undrafted free agent contract by the Lions. He was one of five former Buckeyes not selected in the draft, one more than the total that did get drafted.

The 6-foot, 223-pound linebacker will now work to carve out a role with the Patriots as a backup. He joins another former OSU linebacker, Raekwon McMillian on the unit. It’s always an uphill battle to make the club as an UDFA, but Chambers has the ability to run, cover, and tackle in space, and that’s coveted in today’s game, even if just on special teams.

Patriots claim rookie LB Steele Chambers off waivers from Detroit; Release rookie LB Jay Person: https://t.co/qjWZIKDZCZ pic.twitter.com/S3HTRwPOFv — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 11, 2024

Time will tell if he’s able to stick it out in New England.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire