Former Ohio State linebacker named Pro Football Hall of Fame senior finalist

Former Ohio State linebacker, Randy Gradishar, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024. Gradishar, who played all of his ten-year career with the Denver Broncos, was announced as one of three senior finalist on Wednesday.

Out of Champion, Ohio, Gradishar played for Ohio State from 1971 to 1973 under Woody Hayes, who at one time called him the “greatest linebacker I’ve ever coached.” During his time with the Buckeyes, Gradishar was named an All-American twice and finished sixth in the Heisman voting in 1973. He is a member of the Ohio State and College Football Hall of Fame.

The Broncos selected Gradishar with the 14th overall pick in the 1974 NFL draft where he quickly became a cornerstone of the “Orange Crush” defense. He was a selection for the Pro Bowl seven times, was an All-Pro five times, and was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1978. Gradishar was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1989.

He was a tackle machine and unofficially (tackling stats weren’t official until 1994) the second all time leading tackler in NFL history behind Ray Lewis.

In order to be inducted in Canton, Gradishar must survive the selection process of receiving approval from 80% or more of the full Selection Committee during its selection meeting early in 2024. In case you are wondering, most senior finalists do make it through.

It would be a shame if he doesn’t because the wait has been long enough after missing out as a traditional finalist in 2003 and 2008. In all reality, Gradishar should already be enshrined and we’ll be the first to pop the champaign if it happens this time around.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire