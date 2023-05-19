Former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry hired by NBC

We’ve got another former Ohio State player on the move in the media.

If you’ve watched the Big Ten Network or Bally Sports, you’ve no doubt noticed that former Buckeye linebacker Joshua Perry has been a pretty significant part of programming at times. And now, according to a report from Eleven Warriors, Perry will be taking his talents to NBC to help with their first year of broadcasting Big Ten football games as a part of the new media deal.

The report outlines Perry as one of the analysts that will join an already-announced crew of Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen. The network is still reportedly pursuing others to fill out its studio and game day experience, but it all seems to be rounding into form nicely.

For Perry, his rise in the media has been a fast one, and for good reason. The former Ohio State linebacker clearly knows the game and is well-spoken and poised in front of the camera.

Jul 30, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry poses for a picture during 2015 Big Ten Football Media Days at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Now we’ll get to have a little scarlet and gray flavor when we begin to watch Big Ten and OSU games with NBC for the first time.

