Former Ohio State guard Scotty Middleton chooses transfer destination

Former Ohio State guard Scotty Middleton is ready to submit his change of address form with the post office.

Middleton played quite a bit for the Buckeyes last season as a freshman and showed flashes of what made him a highly regarded prospect when former OSU coach Chris Holtmann landed him in the 2022 class. As with every year, the transfer portal became tempting for the young freshman and he jumped into it after a 2023-2024 season that did not go as well as many would have wanted in Columbus.

Now, after looking at his options, Middleton has decided to transfer to Seton Hall to begin anew according to an announcement he made on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday.

We wish Middleton nothing but the best with the three years he has remaining and will look to follow how things go in South Orange, New Jersey, beginning this upcoming season.

Unfinished Business😈. Jerseyy Wtw pic.twitter.com/ftCuvn9fd5 — Scotty Middleton (@ScottyMiddleto9) April 24, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire