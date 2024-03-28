Former Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson in transfer portal, potential to return to Buckeyes

The transfer portal can be a crazy place these days, but it’s not often that a player that transfers to another school gets linked back to his original landing spot out of high school.

In the case of former Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson, that appears to be a possible reality after the South Carolina player entered the transfer portal for the second time. You’ll most likely remember that Johnson left the OSU program after his sophomore season and landed in Columbia for the last two seasons.

This year, he helped lead the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament as the team’s leading scorer with 14.1 points a contest but is now back in the transfer portal according to multiple reports.

So, where will he land? There are rumblings that Johnson may be thinking about a return to Columbus and new head coach Jake Diebler. If that did happen, it would seem to be a good fit. Johnson knows the culture and would add to what many hope is a lot of returning talent on a team that seemed to figure things out at the end of the season.

Ohio State is the school to watch for South Carolina Transfer Meechie Johnson according to On3 Recruiting Insider Joe Tipton. pic.twitter.com/gvVngyXuaK — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) March 27, 2024

Of course, nothing is giving in the brave new transfer portal and name, image and likeness universe, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on where this thing goes as Johnson has one year of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire