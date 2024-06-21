Former Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon gets the start for Dallas

When players move on to the next level it always takes some time to adjust to the new speed of the game. Whether it’s high school JV to varsity, varsity to college, or college to the pros, there’s a learning curve that takes place.

Former Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon has had to deal with that same adjustment, but it seems like she’s starting to figure it out. Sheldon got her first career start in the WNBA after being selected No. 5 overall by the Dallas Wings.

After 14 games into the season and seeing her playing time increase the past several weeks, the former Buckeye got the nod to start in game 15. Sheldon logged the second-most minutes of any player for the Wings on the night. She scored nine points while adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and zero turnovers.

Unfortunately, the Wings lost the game to the Chicago Sky by a score of 83-72. Dallas has lost nine games in a row and will look to get back in the win column when it faces the Washington Mystics on Saturday. Maybe more Jacy Sheldon will help the Wings turn things around.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire