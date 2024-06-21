Former Ohio State football star is back in the NFL

The inaugural season of the United Football League is complete and by most accounts it was a great success. A big reason for thie league is to help football players continue their professional careers and hopefully get a shot back in the NFL.

One former Buckeye made the most of his opportunity with the D.C. Defenders this season and has now earned a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Gareon Conley was a phenomenal defensive back during his Ohio State days and parlayed that success into becoming a first round selection by the Oakland Raiders. He struggled with injuries and was eventually traded to the Houston Texans. He again struggled to stay on the field and was out of the NFL.

Conley had a great season with D.C. in the UFL and at only 28 years old still has plenty of time to turn his career around. It is unreasonable to expect him to live up to his first round selection, but Conley has all of the skills to be a consistent contributor for Dallas.

#Cowboys newly signed former first-round CB Gareon Conley old tape… pic.twitter.com/59j7SPlKG8 — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) June 19, 2024

