Former Ohio State football safeties coach Perry Eliano to be hired by Toledo, per report

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Safeties coach Perry Eliano motions to players during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Toledo is expected to hire former Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano as its new cornerbacks coach, according to a report from ESPN.

The vacancy on the Rockets' staff emerged last month when Corey Parker, who had been their cornerbacks coach since 2022, joined Illinois as its defensive backs coach.

Eliano spent two seasons with the Buckeyes, but was not retained after his contract expired in January.

In previous stops, Eliano had coached cornerbacks, including at Cincinnati where he helped to develop Coby Bryant and Ahmad Gardner into perhaps the nation’s best cornerback duo. In 2021, Bryant received the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back.

The 46-year-old Eliano previously coached in the Mid-American Conference from 2016-17 when he was the defensive coordinator at Bowling Green.

To replace Eliano on staff, the Buckeyes hired Matt Guerrieri, who had been the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Indiana in 2023 and spent six seasons working with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at Duke.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

