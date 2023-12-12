Former Ohio State football RB Chip Trayanum to transfer to Kentucky

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) carries the ball after a catch and gets past Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) during the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

Chip Trayanum, a running back from Akron who spent two seasons at Ohio State, will transfer to Kentucky.

Trayanum’s announcement on Tuesday came six days after he put his name in the transfer portal. As a graduate transfer, he will be immediately eligible to play for the Wildcats next season.

Kentucky has been a common landing spot for former Buckeyes. Safety Jantzen Dunn and offensive lineman Ben Christman both transferred to the Southeastern Conference school last offseason, as did defensive tackle Darrion Henry-Young in the previous cycle.

Trayanum was the Buckeyes’ second-leading rusher this fall, running for 373 yards and three touchdowns as the backup to TreVeyon Henderson.

After spending his first two seasons at Arizona State, Trayanum transferred to Ohio State last year and started out at linebacker, a position he had also played at Archbishop Hoban High School, before he returned to the offensive side of the ball in late October.

He started last year’s game against Michigan and rushed for 83 yards on 14 carries in the 45-23 loss to the Wolverines.

