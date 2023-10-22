Former Ohio State football quarterback named offensive coordinator at SEC school

As we all know, there is life after football and it is always awesome when former Ohio State football players can thrive after their careers are over. To that end, former Buckeye quarterback, Kenny Guiton, is continuing his climb up the college coaching ladder.

The Arkansas Razorbacks recently announced the firing of offensive coordinator, Dan Enos, and the promotion of wide receiver coach, Kenny Guiton. Guiton has been the receivers coach at Arkansas since 2021 and will now be its new offensive play caller.

Most Buckeye fans will remember Guiton from his college days wearing the scarlet and gray from 2009 through 2013. Although he wasn’t a regular starter for Ohio State, played a pivotal role in replacing the injured Braxton Miller.

Guiton had a cup of coffee with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL and briefly started for the L.A, Kiss of the Arena Football League, before starting his coaching journey in 2015. Guiton was on Tom Herman’s staff at Houston as a graduate assistant and receivers coach from 2015 through 2018, and made two stops at Louisiana Tech and Colorado State at the same position before arriving in the SEC at Arkansas.

Breaking: Arkansas has fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos, sources tell @247Sports. Receivers coach Kenny Guiton will be elevated to interim OC. Hogs are coming off a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. Hogs' O has been a disaster, ranking 119th in total offense at 305.9 ypg. pic.twitter.com/yuQiD2aqm1 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) October 22, 2023

