Which former Ohio State football players will play in the United Football League?

Former Ohio State football players will take the field in the United Football League this spring.

Heading into the season, six Ohio State players will be on five of the league's eight teams as the United States Football League merges with the XFL, including cornerback Cameron Brown and defensive tackle Taron Vincent, who each finished their college careers in 2022.

Here are the former Ohio State football players that are on rosters in the UFL heading into the 2024 season.

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 56-14. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Arlington Renegades

CB Cameron Brown

Birmingham Stallions

TE Marcus Baugh

WR Binjimen Victor

D.C. Defenders

CB Gareon Conley

San Antonio Brahmas

DT Taron Vincent

St. Louis Battlehawks

DT Antwuan Jackson

