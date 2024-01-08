Which former Ohio State football players will play in the United Football League?
Former Ohio State football players will take the field in the United Football League this spring.
Heading into the season, six Ohio State players will be on five of the league's eight teams as the United States Football League merges with the XFL, including cornerback Cameron Brown and defensive tackle Taron Vincent, who each finished their college careers in 2022.
Here are the former Ohio State football players that are on rosters in the UFL heading into the 2024 season.
Arlington Renegades
CB Cameron Brown
Birmingham Stallions
TE Marcus Baugh
WR Binjimen Victor
D.C. Defenders
CB Gareon Conley
San Antonio Brahmas
DT Taron Vincent
St. Louis Battlehawks
DT Antwuan Jackson
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Which Ohio State players are on 2024 United Football League rosters?