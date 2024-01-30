Former Ohio State football player hired as Mercer head coach

Ohio State football fans will remember Mike Jacobs from his playing days from 1997 through 2001. He spent time playing on the offensive line and was a former walk-on who was awarded a scholarship for his last two seasons.

In addition to playing a role on the offensive line, Jacobs was the long snapper. He is the son of a former Ohio State offensive coordinator, Mike Jacobs, who was the coordinator for three seasons from 1997 through 1999, which shows that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

The Mercer Bears of the FCS have hired Jacobs to be their new head coach after he had a successful four seasons coaching the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears at the Divison II level. He went 32-9 and led the Bears to a conference championship this last season.

Jacobs was also great during his time as head coach for the Divison II Notre Dame Falcons, where he went 42-8 and won two conference championships. We wish Jacobs good luck!

