Former Ohio State football player signs with the UFL

The United Football League (UFL) is underway and there are a few former Ohio State football stars who are making an impact. Aside from that though, there is a new Buckeye who signed with the league on April 23 in former punter, Drue Chrisman.

Ohio State fans will remember Chrisman as the punter for the Buckeyes from 2016 through 2020. He was a big get in that 2016 recruiting class. Despite only being a punter, he was involved in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Chrisman was a part of a legendary run as a Buckeye as they won four Big Ten Championships in a row (I wish for those days again).

Chrisman had a brief cups of coffee with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but will be hoping to catch on with his new UFL team. The Birmingham Stallions signed Chrisman and he hope to see him shine in the spring league. The Stallions play the Houston Roughnecks this Saturday at 7:00 P.M on Fox.

NFL free agent Drue Chrisman (@DChrisman91), former Ohio State punter and NFL starter, was the top charter and a competition finalist at the #KohlsProCombine with multiple 60+ yard punts.@OhioStateFB // #NFL pic.twitter.com/gPB8Qy7YYG — Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) February 16, 2024

