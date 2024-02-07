Former Ohio State football player promoted at Florida Atlantic

Michael Cibene is a former walk-on for Ohio State football from 2013 through 2016, where he was a reserve defensive back. He has been coaching since leaving Ohio State and was a graduate assistant at Grand Valley State from 2017 through 2018.

Cibene then returned to Ohio State as a defensive assistant from 2019 through 2020 and assisted with the linebacker group consisting of Baron Browning, Malik Harrison and Peter Werner. After working with the Buckeyes as a coach, Cibene moved on to Boston College where he coached in 2021 and 2022 as a graduate assistant and assisted on the defensive line and on special teams primarily.

Cibene was then hired to the Florida Atlantic staff as a defensive analyst in 2023 and was officially promoted to a positional coach role for the edge rushers on January 2nd of this year. Former Ohio State offensive coordinator, Tom Herman. is the head coach at Florida Atlantic and it will be fun to cheer on the Owls who have a few Buckeyes on staff this fall.

