Former Ohio State football coach earns new job

Ohio State football alum have been moving and grooving across the country, in and out of new coaching positions, and it is always fun to keep an eye out on those success stories. One of the most recent stories of success surrounds a former walk-on, Logan Kelleher, who had spent time with the Buckeyes from 2015 through 2017 after transferring from Robert Morris.

Kelleher was an Ohio native who accomplished his dream of becoming a Buckeye during his stint as a corner on those squads, and he now has an impressive coaching career. He has had a few stops, but last season, Kelleher was defensive quality control for Eastern Kentucky, and before that was a defensive backs coach at Charleston.

Kelleher has now moved on to his next stop at the NAIA level at Keiser, where he will be the defensive backs coach for the Seahawks. Keiser won the national championship last season so Kelleher walks into a nice situation — I guess depending on how you look at it. We wish him luck.

I’m blessed and honored to announce that I have accepted a position at Keiser University! Thank you @CoachMylesRuss for this opportunity! West Palm Beach is HOME ☀️🏝️ Time to get to work! pic.twitter.com/iM5bku7AAx — Logan Kelleher (@Coach_Kelleher) March 11, 2024

