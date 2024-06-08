Former Ohio State football coach finds a new home

Perry Eliano had a short stint as Ohio State’s safeties coach for two seasons in 2022 and 2023, but after his initial contract was up the Buckeyes made no effort to resign the defensive backs coach. Expectations were high for him as Ohio State stole him from Cincinnati, where he was the cornerbacks coach and developed stars like Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, but apparently Ryan Day was not satisfied with the product produced in Columbus during Eliano’s two-year tenure.

Although he waited an extremely long time for his new gig, he will not have to move too far as it was recently announced, he will be the new cornerback coach at Toledo. The Texas native is making his way through Ohio as he had a previous stop at Bowling Green before moving onto Cincinnati and Ohio State. Now he is heading to another MAC school in Toledo.

He will have big shoes to fill after the outstanding job Corey Parker did, who moved onto Illinois.

Sources: Toledo is hiring Perry Eliano as the school’s new corners coach. He’s a former assistant at Ohio State, Cincinnati and New Mexico. He also coached Sauce Gardner for two years at Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/Dlm8lUqCU3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 6, 2024

