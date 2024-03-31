Former Ohio State football All-American continues to rise up coaching ranks

Ohio State football fans will remember Michael Brewster from his playing days in Columbus when he was a Buckeye from 2008 through 2011. Brewster was one of the highest-rated interior offensive line recruits in Ohio State history and wasted little time seeing the field. His 49 consecutive starts are the second-most in Buckeye history.

Brewster had a successful career while at Ohio State and earned Freshman All-American honors as well as All-Big Ten and even All-American honors before departing for the NFL. He earned a shot in the NFL and had a cup of coffee with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.

After his football career, Brewster decided to go into coaching and has risen up the ranks with his latest gig as the tight ends coach at Tennessee State in 2022 and 2023, and before that was an assistant at Cincinnati in 2020 and 2021. He was recently announced as the offensive line coach at Valparaiso and no one is more stoked than the Valpo alum typing this. We wish Brewster good luck!

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire