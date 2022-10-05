Former Ohio State first-round draft pick signed by the Arizona Cardinals

Former Ohio State center and 2017 Rimington Trophy winner, Billy Price, was signed by the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. Price had spent the first part of the 2022 season on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

Price was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. The former Buckeye spent three years in the Queen City appearing in 42 games and starting 19. Price was then traded to the New York Giants for B.J. Hill and a seventh-round pick in 2021. Hill became a key piece in Cincinnati’s run to Super Bowl LVI.

Price played in 16 games for the Giants and started 15 of those games. He would not resign with the Giants, eventually landing in Las Vegas before being scooped up by the Cardinals.

#Bengals center Billy Price and safety Jessie Bates earned selections to the 2018 Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team. 📰: https://t.co/rXBuF0zG5Z pic.twitter.com/vl46y8k7fY — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 20, 2019

Price should be able to add depth to a Cardinal team looking to make another playoff run. The Cardinals currently sit 2-2 in the NFC West tied for first place.

