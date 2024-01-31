Former Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. flashes at Senior Bowl practice

With the Senior Bowl underway this week many of the top players around college football from last season are getting the chance to boost their 2024 NFL Draft stock.

That is the case for three big contributors to Buckeyes defense from last season as safety Josh Proctor, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. are all taking part in Senior Bowl festivities.

Senior Bowl practices are a good chance for offensive and defensive lineman to stand out with one-on-one battles in the trenches.

Hall Jr. was among those to flash on day one of practices on Tuesday as many NFL Draft analysts were impressed by his abilities, including the Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

The quickness of #OhioState DL Michael Hall was a problem for blockers today in 1-on-1s. He's a really disruptive 280 pounds. pic.twitter.com/jtpKtkoN1Y — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire