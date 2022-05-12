Former Ohio State defensive lineman Cam Heyward takes home ‘Good Guy Award’

Former Ohio State and current Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward has done plenty on the field to make a name for himself, but he’s also known as one of the best guys off the field.

Case in point, Heyward took home the Pro Football Writers of America’s Good Guy Award, over the weekend. The award is handed out annually to an NFL player who is judged to best assist the media by displaying professionalism and willingness to answer questions.

Anyone that’s dealt with Heyward in the media can attest to him being very deserving of the award. And, it’s not the first award he was nominated for when it comes to character. He was also nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award because of all that he does in the community.

The full press release on Cameron Heyward (@CamHeyward) receiving the PFWA's 2022 Good Guy Award can be found here: https://t.co/2M5L9KuOkX pic.twitter.com/M4O7c5ebQs — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) May 10, 2022

Well done Cam, way to represent yourself well and be a great ambassador for Ohio State football.

