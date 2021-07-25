Former Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard signs contract extension with Bengals

Former Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard will be staying in Cincinnati.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hubbard has agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract extension with the Bengals. If anything, Hubbard’s career in the NFL has been extremely underrated, and it’s clear the Cincy brass gets it.

So far during his three-year career in the league, Hubbard has tallied 177 total tackles and 22 tackles for loss — 16.5 of those as sacks. He has also scored a touchdown in his brief career.

Bengals and DE Sam Hubbard reached agreement on a four-year, $40 million extension, per sources. An important signing for the Bengals defense. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2021

The signing is just another example of the development in the Ohio State program. Not only do guys make it to the NFL, but they eventually get paid and sign multi-year deals.

