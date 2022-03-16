Former Ohio State defensive end re-signs with Colts

The NFL signing frenzy has begun in earnest and we’ve got news of another former Ohio State player that has re-signed a contract with his current team. Tyquan Lewis has turned himself into a very productive defensive end for the Indianapolis Colts, and he has just agreed to a new contract to stay in Indy according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Lewis has played four seasons with the Colts, ever since being selected by the team in the 2018 NFL draft. He has 56 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss in a career that has had him in and out of the lineup because of injuries.

Now, it appears he will spend at least one more year with Indianapolis on what is reported to be a $3 million deal.

The #Colts are re-signing DE Tyquan Lewis to a one-year, $3 million deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

We will continue to follow news of former Ohio State players inking deals as these signings hit the various news cycles.

