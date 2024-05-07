Former Ohio State defensive back visits ACC school

My hopes were high when Ja’Had Carter originally arrived in Columbus to play for Ohio State after dominating for the Syracuse Orange. But after one season of limited playing time and spring practices showing what was likely going to be the same result, Carter felt it was time to move on once again.

Carter entered the transfer portal for the second time during his collegiate career and apparently is looking to move back to the ACC. The Virginia native is visiting North Carolina State today and this looks like a great landing spot for Carter.

He has one year of eligibility left after spending his first three seasons at Syracuse and one at Ohio State and playing for the Wolfpack looks like a really good fit.

Really want to see Ja'Had Carter as a starter for the Buckeyes this season. pic.twitter.com/7jk0vG4Szg — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) August 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire