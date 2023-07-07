Former Ohio State defensive back credits Greg Schiano for this CFL interception

Former Ohio State defensive back Damon Webb gave Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano a shoutout this week following his latest big play in the CFL

Currently playing for the Ottawa Redblacks, Webb had an interception in last week’s 26-7 win over the Edmonton Elks. He gave credit to Schiano, who is set to enter his fourth season at Rutgers.

What’s the connection between Schiano and Webb?

Webb graduated from Ohio State in 2018. During that time, he played for Schiano, who was then the defensive coordinator of the Buckeyes. After his time at Ohio State, Webb spent two years in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. He then transitioned to the CFL where he has been since 2020. He joined Ottawa last year and has settled in nicely in the secondary.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Rutgers football: What school almost landed JaQuae Jackson in the transfer portal?

Schiano spent three years at Ohio State as their defensive coordinator, beginning in 2016. He has a strong reputation for developing defensive backs, having crafted the careers for Logan Ryan, Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty among others.

Advertisement

Webb seems to have settled in nicely in Ottawa. Last year, the 27-year old from Michigan signed a new one-year contract to extend his stay with the Redblacks.

Related

Rutgers football: Four-star Kaj Sanders talks Scarlet Knights ahead of decision Rutgers basketball recruiting: Darius Adams, New Jersey's top ranked player, is changing schools

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire