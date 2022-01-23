Former Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple makes game saving interception to set up winning field goal for Bengals

If you watched the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans in today’s AFC Divisional NFL playoff game, you saw a lot of former Ohio State players running around, most notably on the Bengals side.

It was a defensive struggle that went back and forth, and it sure looked like Mike Vrabel’s Titans were going to have the last chance to get into field goal range to win the game. However, it was a former Buckeye that came in to save the day when defensive back Eli Apple closed in on a Ryan Tannehill pass, got his right hand in the play, and tipped the ball up in the air where it was intercepted with just 20 seconds left.

From there, quarterback Joe Burrow made a big throw along the sidelines to Ja’Marr Chase to get the Bengals into field goal range. Two plays later, rookie kicker Evan McPherson nailed a 52-yarder as time expired to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship game next week.

Way to represent Ohio State proudly. How ’bout that Apple?

List

Ohio State football roster announced for Madden NFL 22 Campus Legends

Ohio State football complete Madden NFL 22 Campus Legends roster

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.