Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer wowed by Terry McLaurin's chase-down tackle

Terry McLaurin arguably made one of the best plays of his career during a Thanksgiving blowout of the Cowboys and it had nothing to do with catching the ball.

After a bad interception from Alex Smith, Jaylon Smith had nothing but green in front of him as he sped toward the endzone. Then McLaurin flew in behind him and stopped Smith short of the goal line. Washington's defense then forced a field goal and just like that, McLaurin saved his team four points.

McLaurin's effort wasn't surprising to his coaches, teammates or fans that have watched him closely the last two years. The same goes for Urban Meyer, who coached McLaurin at Ohio State.

Should be mandated watch of every HS and College Football player. “Selfless Leader”. Wow! https://t.co/5muS2FfdKZ — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) November 27, 2020

Meyer has long-said McLaurin is one of his favorite players he's ever coached, and Meyer has coached quite the number of football players in his day.

Through his four seasons at Ohio State, McLaurin cought 75 passes for 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning him a selection in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In just 25 games as a pro, the Washington captain has 127 catches for 1,882 yards and 10 touchdowns. He currently leads the league in receiving yards and there's a good chance he puts up better numbers in 2020 than he did in four years as a Buckeye.