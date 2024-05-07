Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel launches new podcast

Jim Tressel is one of the most beloved college football coaches in Ohio State football history. One of the reasons for the sentiment is due to his ability to motivate, and when Coach Tressel speaks, people want to listen, which is why him having a podcast is a great idea.

The name of the new podcast is “It’s All About the Team” and as expected based on the title, is focused on teamwork and everything surrounding the topic. This isn’t just a football podcast, the idea of teamwork and his discussions are applicable to everyday settings and situations.

Now the main focus of the podcast is not about football, but that doesn’t mean football won’t play a role as evidenced by his future guest, former Ohio State All-American, A.J. Hawk. The Hawk episode hasn’t been released yet, but the first episode featuring leadership expert, John Maxwell, has dropped on the YouTube channel today.

I have been working on a new project and I am excited to announce my new podcast It’s All about the Team!https://t.co/so1TKFTRfT — Jim Tressel (@JimTressel5) May 7, 2024

