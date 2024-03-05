Former Ohio State coach Corey Dennis hired at Tulsa as QBs coach, passing game coordinator

Corey Dennis is on the move again.

After being hired as an offensive analyst at both Utah and Mississippi this offseason, the former Ohio State quarterbacks coach has been hired as Tulsa's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator under former Ohio State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin Wilson.

Join us in welcoming Coach Dennis (@CoreyDennis_) to our team! Dennis will take on the role of quarterback coach and passing game coordinator! 🌀#FIGHT | #ReignCane pic.twitter.com/oiP4BI0btO — Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) March 5, 2024

Dennis' previous roles with Utah and Ole Miss were confirmed by each school.

Ohio State decided against retaining Dennis after four seasons as the Buckeyes' quarterbacks coach after coach Ryan Day hired Bill O'Brien to be the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In the release announcing O'Brien's hire, Day said Dennis was expected to remain with the program in some capacity.

Three weeks after that, O'Brien left to become the head coach at Boston College. O'Brien was replaced by former Oregon and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis stands with recruit Tavien St. Clair of Bellefontaine during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium.

The 31-year-old son-in-law of former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Dennis, who joined the program as an intern in 2015, replaced Mike Yurcich as OSU's quarterbacks coach in 2020 and worked with signal callers Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord.

Dennis was also instrumental in the recruitment of quarterbacks Air Noland, 2024 five-star prospect, and 2025 four-star prospect Tavien St. Clair.

Wilson left for Tulsa prior to the 2023 season. He led the Golden Hurricane to a 4-8 record.

