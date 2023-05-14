Former Ohio State center Luke Wypler signs rookie contract with Browns

The Cleveland Browns seem to have fallen in love with former Ohio State players. They added a couple more in the 2023 NFL draft: Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler.

The Browns wasted no time signing most of their draft picks, including Wypler.

According to the team, the Montvale, New Jersey, native put pen to paper for his official rookie contract this past week. We always say it, but the terms of these rookie deals aren’t always known, so we like to estimate what they mean thanks to Spotrac’s sliding scale and estimates.

Based on current data and expectations, Wypler’s contract is estimated to be 4 years for $4,019,972, with $179,972 guaranteed as a signing bonus.

We have signed five of our rookies to contracts. 📰 » https://t.co/0Wkdcjfk1O pic.twitter.com/BNGVUlorWC — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023

We’ll continue to keep you informed when all six OSU players that heard their names called in the 2023 NFL draft come to terms with their rookie contracts. You can also follow along with our Ohio State football 2023 NFL rookie contract tracker.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire